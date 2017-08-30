Historic Idaho Hotel Burns in Kellogg
KELLOGG, Idaho (AP) — A fire has torn through a historic hotel in the town of Kellogg, Idaho.
The Spokesman-Review reports the Kellogg Fire Department and Shoshone County Sheriff's Office confirmed the fire began at 3:20 p.m. and quickly spread throughout the McConnell Hotel in downtown Kellogg.
KREM-TV reports that the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office confirmed the fire had spread to multiple buildings by 4 p.m. Avista reported 536 customers without power and estimated power would be restored by late Tuesday.