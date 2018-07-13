Historical Horse Racing Qualifies for Idaho Ballot

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Secretary of State Lawerence Denney says a proposal to legalize historical horse racing betting terminals will be on the Idaho ballot in November. Denney announced Tuesday that the ballot initiative collected enough valid signatures from the required amount of legislative districts. This is the first initiative to qualify for the Idaho ballot since lawmakers tightened requirements in 2013. Historical horse racing involves bettors using terminals to place bets on randomly selected past horse races. The lucrative betting machines, also known as "instant racing terminals," were legal between 2013 and 2015, but lawmakers banned them after deciding they resembled illegal slot machines. Denney's office is also reviewing a separate ballot initiative that would expand Medicaid eligibility in Idaho. The office estimates it will make a decision on that initiative by next week.