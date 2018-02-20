Hobby Lobby and Olive Garden to Open in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, IDAHO (KLIX) Twin Falls will see several new businesses at the Magic Valley Mall this fall including a popular Italian restaurant and a craft store. Woodbury Corporation announced Olive Garden and Hobby Lobby will join the businesses at the mall property. Hobby Lobby already operates more than 800 stores nationwide and sells a variety of crafts and home decor. It will take up the space that Macy's will leave vacant. Olive Garden is a casual dining Italian restaurant and will sit off of Pole Line Road next to the Magic Valley Cinema 13. Both stores will open by the fall of this year.

“It is very exciting to be introducing these two businesses to the Twin Falls community,” said Randy Woodbury, president of Woodbury Corporation said in a prepared statement. “Hobby Lobby offers people a great opportunity to explore their creative passions. And for the past 20 years, local residents have routinely put Olive Garden at the top of the list of most-desired businesses, so we know they’ll be thrilled to have both of these businesses finally be so close to home.”