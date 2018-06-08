Hockey Come Lately’s

There aren’t many hockey fans in the Magic Valley. The few I meet are die-hard and many are transplants.

The Vegas Golden Knights were a good story, having not even existed a year ago.

Sports fans are creatures of what they were exposed to when young. Englishmen like cricket. Arabians are devoted to horse racing. Cubans love baseball.

I'm reminded of the trade in the late 1980s that sent Wayne Gretzky to Los Angeles. A great many people interviewed on the streets of L.A. weren't even aware a team had been playing in the city for the previous twenty years!

I’m reminded of the trade in the late 1980s that sent Wayne Gretzky to Los Angeles. A great many people interviewed on the streets of L.A. weren’t even aware a team had been playing in the city for the previous twenty years!

Even in Denver fan interest in the game has waned because the club hijacked from another city in the 90s isn’t quite what it was when it arrived.