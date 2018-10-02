Holiday Card Contest Open to Idaho Students

Young artists can enter their work for a statewide holiday card contest.

The Idaho State Department of Education said in a news release on Monday that it will accept submissions from Idaho students in grades K-6 through Nov. 2.

Winning entries from each grade level will be published on the State Department of Education website, and one drawing will be selected for use as the department’s official holiday card. The young artist who submits the winning design will receive cards for personal use.

"Guidelines say drawings should be on 8.5 x 11-inch paper in a landscape format and must be labeled on the back with the student’s name, grade, school, school district and teacher’s name. Students are encouraged to completely fill the page but keep the design simple, using as many colors as they want. Students may use watercolors, colored paper, magic markers, crayons or a combination of those items."

Entries should be mailed by Friday, Nov. 2, to Idaho State Department of Education, Holiday Card Contest, attn.: Rachelle Armstrong, P.O. Box 83720 Boise 83720-0027.