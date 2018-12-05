Holiday Scavenger Hunt Begins Saturday in Sun Valley

Yes, scavenger hunts can take place in winter too.

“The Winter Wonderland Snow Globe Window Stroll & Scavenger Hunt” starts Saturday in Sun Valley and goes through Dec. 31.

It will allow participants to win ornaments as prizes, just in time for the holidays.

How it works: collect 10 scavenger hunt cards at Sun Valley Village locations, and match the activity that Sunny the Bear will be doing at participating stores with the scavenger hunt cards and, once cards are complete, bring them to Sun Valley Guest Center for your prizes.

Simple enough, right? It’s part of the Winter Wonderland Festival.

For information, call 208-622-2135.