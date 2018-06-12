HomeGoods Is Hiring ; Twin Falls Grand Opening Just Days Away

Greg Jannetta

A new store that specializes in furniture and housewares is set to open in just a few days in Twin Falls, and management is still seeking applicants to fill a number of positions.

Homegoods is officially opening June 24, at the former Old Navy location at Canyon Park East, in Twin Falls, according to the retail store's website. Old Navy closed their doors January 26 at the location after 16 years in business. Homegoods specializes in bedding, lighting, furniture and housewares, and was founded in 1992 in Massachusetts.