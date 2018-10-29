Horrible News Alert: Peanut Butter Cups Soon To Be Half-Sized



Greg Jannetta

This Halloween will be particularly meaningful for fans of the chocolate and peanut butter combination. Hershey has announced starting next year one of their most popular treats is going to lose half of its appeal.

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups will soon be offered with a 40% reduction in size. "Reese's Thins," are hitting store shelves in March of 2019, according to a report by msnlifestyle . Although the original sized cups will still be produced, consumers will have to get used to seeing the pint-sized variety in markets and gas stations next spring.

The Hershey Company began producing peanut butter cups in 1923, according to Wikipedia. The change is an effort to appeal to those who like to snack healthier.

What are your thoughts on the change?