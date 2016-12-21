Hot Air & Electric Cars (Opinion)
I’m not opposed to electric vehicles.
Lefty believes conservatives are mean-spirited people looking to destroy Mother Earth and if given the opportunity we’d collect electric cars and sell them for scrap. While I could use the money I think many of them are sleek looking. Just like the Idaho Power promotional car I saw in Twin Falls on Washington Street. I also believe power companies put some of these on the road for public relations purposes and I’ve talked to Presidents of several utilities and cooperatives who feel their hands are tied. They’ve had to get on the alternative bandwagon to please regulators.
We still can’t generate enough electricity from wind and solar to power a national fleet. Maybe never! So our options become living in cinder block high rises and bicycling to work and shopping. This is what Lefty really wants from his fellow Americans. Additionally, just how many windfarms does it take to not only despoil scenery but also dice hundreds of thousands of birds and bats? Isn’t that an environmental crime?