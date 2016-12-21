Hot Air & Electric Cars (Opinion)

Lefty believes conservatives are mean-spirited people looking to destroy Mother Earth and if given the opportunity we’d collect electric cars and sell them for scrap. While I could use the money I think many of them are sleek looking. Just like the Idaho Power promotional car I saw in Twin Falls on Washington Street. I also believe power companies put some of these on the road for public relations purposes and I’ve talked to Presidents of several utilities and cooperatives who feel their hands are tied. They’ve had to get on the alternative bandwagon to please regulators.