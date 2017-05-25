Hotdog Manufacturer Recalls Beef Franks Sold in Idaho Stores

John Morrell and Co has issued a recall of beef franks sold in Idaho stores, due to possible contamination.

According to the USDA, about 210,606 pounds of hotdogs are being recalled by John Morrell and Co because of a possible metal contamination.

The franks that might be contaminated were produced on January 26, 2017

14 oz. sealed film packages containing “Nathan’s SKINLESS 8 BEEF FRANKS,” with a Use By date of Aug. 19, 2017.

16 oz. sealed film packages containing “Curtis BEEF MASTER Beef Franks,” with a Use By date of June 15, 2017.

If you want to check your label, look for the establishment number "EST 296" on the side of the packaging.