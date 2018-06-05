Hotel California’s Growing Vacancy is Idaho’s Burden

Occasionally I’ll read a newspaper column singing the praises of big government in California. Then why do all the people want to come here?

A new poll suggests almost half the people living in the San Francisco Bay area plan to move or would like to move. This is an increase from one-third two years ago!

This is a state where the number of times you flush a toilet is going to be heavily regulated. Where sanctuary cities tax local resources and taxpayers.