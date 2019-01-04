Hotel May Stand Next to Twin Falls Visitor Center

TWIN FALL, Idaho (KLIX) A new hotel may be planned along the Snake River Canyon rim near a relatively new development in Twin Falls. On Tuesday, January 8, the Twin Falls City Planning and Zoning Commission will hear a request to amend a PUD permit to allow a hotel and a special use permit to increase the height of the proposed hotel . According to documents filed with the city, Home2 Suites may purchase property just west of the Twin Falls Visitor Center to build a multistory hotel overlooking the canyon. The original intent for the land was to add more shopping or restaurants, but plans changed. The Planning and Zoning Commission will meet at 6 p.m.