Hotel May Stand Next to Twin Falls Visitor Center
TWIN FALL, Idaho (KLIX) A new hotel may be planned along the Snake River Canyon rim near a relatively new development in Twin Falls. On Tuesday, January 8, the Twin Falls City Planning and Zoning Commission will hear a request to amend a PUD permit to allow a hotel and a special use permit to increase the height of the proposed hotel. According to documents filed with the city, Home2 Suites may purchase property just west of the Twin Falls Visitor Center to build a multistory hotel overlooking the canyon. The original intent for the land was to add more shopping or restaurants, but plans changed. The Planning and Zoning Commission will meet at 6 p.m.