How A Twin Falls Adult Can Celebrate Halloween

Let's face it, Halloween isn't just for kids. Adults love it too, and if they don't have children, or don't have kids for the night here are some fun adult only things you can do.

1.) On Thursday October 25th, adults can go to Hands On for an adults only Halloween Party, 21 years and older. It is a BYOB event and the best part is designated drivers don't have to pay a studio fee!

2.) Head to Elevation 486 from 9 P.M. to close. They will have a few costume contests, drink specials and if it is like last year, a photographer.

3.) Canyon Crest is having a Halloween party as well. Drink specials, costume contests, live music, dancing. Plus you can win some cool prizes.

4.) Twin Falls Brickhouse and The Rouge are having a costume contest! Win some cool prizes, dance and listen to live music.

There are a ton of fun things to do around Halloween for families, adults and children. Just make sure you stay safe and don't drink and drive.