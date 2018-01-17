How Bad is the Flu in Idaho? It’s Bad!

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images.

Every state in the country is dealing with a flu epidemic setting records .

The flu shot could still protect you from some exposure. In fact mutations could actually occur that make the vaccine more effective.

Dr. Jonathan Tripp from Tripp Family Medicine in Twin Falls joined us today for a discussion on prevention and treatment. You can hear the conversation below. And did you know influenza is worse for most men than women?