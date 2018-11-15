How Big Are The California Fires Compared To Twin Falls?

The wildfires in California aren't just big, they are destructive and deadly. They are currently a combined 386 square miles. In the pictures below you can see how those fire sizes compare to Twin Falls and get an idea of how those fires would affect our city.

California Wildfires Over Twin Falls

You can compare the size of the fires to other cities too by using the interactive map at NBC. Several states are sending support to California to fight the fires. Idaho State Journal states there are nearly 3 dozen Idaho firefighters in California helping battle the blazes.