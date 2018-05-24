How Can You Celebrate Red Nose Day In Twin Falls

You may have heard of Red Nose day and wondered what it meant and what it is for. Red Nose Day is an event to end child poverty. There are a lot of thing you can do to help in the fundraising effort. You can go big and start your own fundraiser and challenge friends and family to donate, donate to an existing fundraiser or you can go simple and buy a red nose, pins and wristbands at Walgreens and that will also help raise money. Post you Red Nose pictures online with special hashtags and they'll be added to the worldwide galleries for others to see.