How Did Pole Line Road In Twin Falls, Idaho Get Its Name

When I lived in Utah, there was an entire subdivision named after spices and I always thought that was cool because that meant that I lived next to Sesame Street! I used to wonder who came up with the street names and if they knew how cool I thought they were.

This happens everywhere! Who decided that the downtown streets would just be numbers or the Presidential names? One main road in Twin Falls has a weird name and it has to have a reason. Where did the road name Pole Line come from?