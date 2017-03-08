Awesome Interactive Map From CandyStore.com.

Idaho is an amazing state for all sorts of reasons - but not when it comes to the holiday of green.

With St. Patrick's Day right around the corner you should be making plans according to your partying desires. If you want to party hard, then Idaho may not be your state. On the other hand, if a chill evening is what you seek then you are in the right place.

CandyStore has a map that shows Idaho as being a non-party state compared to the rest of the United States. To their credit - they do give a specific mention to our Twin Falls celebrations. This info is interesting because last year WalletHub placed Boise in the top 25 best cities for celebrating St. Patrick's Day. That must mean the rest of Idaho just stays inside or the rest of America is insane when it comes to green beer and cabbage.

That doesn't mean though that Twin Falls will be a ghost town on St. Paddy's Day (yes with a double D), the Downtown Twin Falls party will be a great event for those who wish to celebrate. There will be a parade, food and drinks, and music.