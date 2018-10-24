How Do You Feel About The New Lane Lines In Downtown Twin Falls?
There are new lane lines and new turning lanes in downtown Twin Falls near the City Park. To me, for now, the lanes seem wrong. The tight angles rather than a gradual curve make you feel like you are swerving in a construction zone instead of driving through downtown by the beautiful park.
I'm sure a lot of thought went into the design by people smarter than I, but right now it feels like a design by a kindergartner. That may just be because it is new and it will seem normal and make sense soon. Hopefully.
Do the new lines bother you?