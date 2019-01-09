How Do you Feel About Twin Falls Going Smoke Free? City Taking Input
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The city of Twin Falls will be asking the public to share their thoughts at several public meetings on a proposal to go smoke free. According to the city, the proposed ordinance would require all businesses and public places to be smokeless. A series of public input and listening sessions have been scheduled for January 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Twin Falls City Hall and a second session on February 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Twin Falls Public Library. Presentations will be hosted by the organization Smoke Free Idaho during both events.