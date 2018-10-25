How Do You Pronounce These Twin Falls Street Names?
Idaho has a unique way of saying some words, there is no doubt about that. And I am trying really hard to not make it so obvious that I didn't grow up here. How do you pronounce these Twin Falls street names?
- Cheney Drive
- Chay-knee
- Chee-knee
- Ahsahka Street: (Rock Creek Elementary School is located here)
- Uh-sock-ah
- Ah-sack-ah
- Ballingrude Drive
- Bawl-in-grood
- Baal-in-grood
- Cayuse Street
- Kay-use
- Ky-us
- Kay-us
- Lochsa
- Lock-saw
- Lotch-su
I know there are more strange names for roads around here. What ones did I miss?