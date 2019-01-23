How Does Idaho Rank On List Of Most Educated States

We recently had a story posted about how more Idaho kids are graduating than in previous years. So, you would think that means we are becoming a smarter state right? Well, maybe smarter but definitely not one of the smartest states in America.

There was a study done at WalletHub and it found that Idaho is surrounded by more educated states. Utah is ranked 9th in the nation, Washington is at 10, Oregon 13th, Montana is ranked 18th and we are sitting all the way down at 38th on the list.

Now, there is some good news in all of this maybe. This is a list of the most educated states - not the smartest states. And if I have learned anything from my many hours of TV and movie watching it is that not all educated people are smart and a lot of uneducated people come up with the most ingenious ideas.

If you do have a kid working on their school smarts and in need of scholarship help, the Twin Falls Prosecuting Attorney is offering scholarship opportunities.