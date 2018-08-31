How Excited Is Idaho About Pumpkin Spice Lattes

The season has begun and pumpkin spice everything is on the horizon. One of the front-runners each year in the race to pumpkin spice up our lives is Starbucks with their Pumpkin Spice Latte. But, it turns out Idaho doesn't really care.

Maybe we don't like the lattes or maybe we are just smart and don't like pumpkin spice at all? Either way Idaho is one of the states that tweets about the flavor the least according to The Daily Meal.

Do you like the Pumpkin Spice? According to this poll we like it better than we like black licorice.