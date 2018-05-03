How Much Do Idahoans Spend On Their Kids Each Year

Idaho ranks third to last (or 3rd from the top depending on how you look at it) in how much we spend on average each year on our kids. At just $2,383 I bet there are many parents who would argue that the number seems really low. Especially when you have states like Nevada spending over $12k per kid each year! I use to live in Nevada...and now I'm even more glad I don't because I have 4 kids and I do not have $48,000 to spend on them each year.