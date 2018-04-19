How Often Do You Go To The Twin Falls Movie Theater

Have you ever been in a group of friends or coworkers and everyone seems to have seen the latest movie – except you? I feel that way here at work because I only go to the theater maybe 2 or 3 times a year and I work with people (who clearly don’t have kids) that often go monthly.

I know everyone is different when it comes to their movie-going experiences and some people prefer movies at home. But, this year there are a lot of awesome movies coming out and I may have to finally sign up for a Movie Pass and start joining the crowds at the theater.