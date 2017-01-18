How Rich Is The Richest Person In Idaho

First off - there are a lot of billionaires in the United States! When you look at a list of the richest people in each state you'll easily recognize many of these billionaires by name and what they are famous for - others you'll likely have no idea who they are...but you'll still be jealous of their money.

Gates, Zuckerberg, the Walmart Waltons, and and names we know. Idaho is one of the states with a very recognizable name too, if you live here. Scott Simplot of fertilizer fame is the richest person in Idaho with 2.1 billion dollars.

Forbes has a cool interactive map that allows you to see who is the richest of them all in each state and how they made their money.