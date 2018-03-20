How the Northwest United States Saved Rock & Roll

I was a high school junior when I saw Animal House at the movies.

the early 60s, often derided as a time of low-culture, actually was home to a vibrant American, pre-Beatles, music scene

The film was set during the year I was born, which I was convinced was a vapid time after tail fins vanished from cars and before men walked on the moon. I know considerably more as an adult about life when I was young than when I was actually young.

Animal House, even with its exaggerated view of the early 1960s, was part of the awakening. Suddenly I realized it was a time when people were actually having fun and were dreaming about bright futures. One memorable moment is the toga party scene where “Louie, Louie” blasts through the room. The song wasn’t actually available at the time of the movie setting. At least not the version with which the party goers were rockin’.