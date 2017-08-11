How the Solar Eclipse Impacts Idaho Taxes

If you're planning on selling items or renting space during the Eclipse, here's what you need to know from the Idaho Tax Commission. The Solar Eclipse is expected to bring thousands of visitors to the Gem State. Those visitors will need homes, rooms, and camping sites to view the historic event. If you're renting or selling, do you need to pay Idaho State tax for only one day?

The answer would be yes, according to the Idaho State Tax Commission. Additionally, folks looking to may need to collect local sales taxes as well. Here are a few guidelines from the Idaho State Tax Commission:

Selling food, T-shirts, souvenirs, etc. : You must collect Idaho sales tax.

Renting out your home, vacation home, cabin, trailer, a room in your home, etc., for temporary lodging : You’ll need to collect Idaho sales tax, the travel and convention (lodging) tax, and any other local sales tax that applies, including the Greater Boise Auditorium District tax (for rentals within the district).

Renting out your yard, driveway, parking lot, or other space for overnight camping : You’ll need to collect Idaho sales tax, the travel and convention (lodging) tax, and any other local sales tax that may apply.

How to register to collect and remit taxes

You can apply online through tax.idaho.gov to get permits for the Idaho sales tax, travel and convention tax, and Greater Boise Auditorium District tax:

If you’re only selling or renting out during a one-time event or a few times a year, you can use one application to easily apply for temporary permits.

If you have ongoing sales or rentals, you’ll need to register for regular permits.

To register to collect other local sales taxes, contact the local taxing authority .

Visit tax.idaho.gov/eclipse for more information and to download an eclipse flyer , or call the Tax Commission at (208) 334-7660 in the Boise area or toll-free at (800) 972-7660.