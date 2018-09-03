How to Cancel a Socialist Blue Wave

Judging by how angry liberals get just listening to small town conservative talk radio then the guys in syndication must be popping leftist blood vessels.

Friends speaking with me over the course of several days at the Twin Falls County Fair explained liberals they encounter get incensed by the sound of my name.

If the country’s talk radio hosts cause massive strokes among liberals before November there won’t be any blue wave

The socialists claim they don’t listen and nobody else listens and then the lefties recite everything I said the past week.

Fifteen years ago when I was hosting my first daily talk show I happened to one day meet a local college professor I’d known for many years. Expecting a warm greeting she told me she wanted to throw a shoe every morning at her radio. Birkenstock likely had to pay a lot of overtime!

Making coffee this holiday morning I had a thought. If the country’s talk radio hosts cause massive strokes among liberals before November there won’t be any blue wave. I’ll be working overtime, too!