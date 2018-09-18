Today is definitely a day to celebrate! It is National Cheeseburger Day - so clearly you celebrate with cheeseburgers. You can grill your own burgers at home and that is totally fine but if you want easy and cheap in Twin Falls, here is how you can get cheeseburgers for free or around a buck.

BLū in Twin Falls is doing a buy one get one free burger deal today.

Wendy's has made the whole month National Cheeseburger Day and you can get a free Dave's Single with any purchase - which means that even if you just buy a 50 cent Frosty you can get the free burger! That's actually what I did for lunch :)

McDonald's has an ongoing deal in their app where you can get almost any sandwich for $1. I've used this a few times to get a Triple Cheese Burger!

In the Burger King app they store the available coupons for you so you can check and see what cheeseburger deals are available.

At Habit Burger you can get a free Charburger with Cheese if you donate $2 to No Kid Hungry.