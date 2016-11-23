How to Say Thank You To the Troops at Christmas

If there’s a good cause you can bet Judy is in front leading the effort. Judy comes from a military family and knows about separation at Christmas. Several years ago she launched something called Operation Cookie Drop Off from rural Southern Delaware. She and some friends now collect thousands of dozens of cookies to send to military units serving overseas. Word has spread and chapters have now been formed in several states on the Eastern Seaboard. Judy joined us on Top Story to explain how a similar operation could take root in the Magic Valley. I’ve attached a YouTube video with details. Judy is also my former radio co-host and her husband, Paul, served his country in uniform and plays a big role in Operation Cookie Drop Off.