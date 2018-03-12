Human-caused Fire Burns 14 Acres at Billingsley Creek WMA

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KLIX) – Fire crews battled a blaze Monday afternoon that burned more than 14 acres at the Billingsley Wildlife Management Area.

The Twin Falls District Bureau of Land Management and Hagerman Fire Protection District have been on scene since around 11:30 a.m., Hagerman Fire Chief Tim Petersen told News Radio 1310.

He said the fire was human-caused and burned about 14.2 acres in the 284-acre wildlife management area. No structures were threatened.

“We’ve got it all contained now,” Peterson said a little before 4:30 p.m. “We’ve been mopping up for several hours.”

