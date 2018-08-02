Human West Nile Case Confirmed In Southwest Idaho

Health officials in Canyon County have confirmed a case of human West Nile Virus in a 50-year-old man.

Southwest District Health officials are reporting the man may have been exposed in central Idaho, along the state's border with Oregon, according to an IdahoNews.com report . The virus typically infects humans through contact with animals that have been exposed to a host mosquito bite.

The identity of the infected Idaho man has not yet been released. Some infected people may experience chills, fever, diarrhea, rash, vomiting and joint pain, according to Center for Disease Control and Prevention information .