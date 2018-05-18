Hunters Can Donate $1 to Help Catch a Poacher

JEROME, Idaho – The Idaho Department of Fish and Game says hunters can donate a dollar to help catch a poacher.

All they have to do is designate $1 to Citizens Against Poaching when applying for a controlled hunt this spring. Fish and Game says in a new release:

CAP does not receive any funding from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, so a one dollar donation is critical to the CAP poaching hotline. The CAP hotline received 1,236 calls from citizens reporting suspected Fish and Game violations in 2017. These concerned citizens were paid $31,300 in reward money.

“Donations provide funding for rewards,” Chris Wright, Fish and Game assistant enforcement chief, said in the prepared statement. “You will simply be directing that dollar to be used by Citizens Against Poaching, but your controlled hunt application fee will remain the same.”