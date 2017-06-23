Hunting Grizzly Bear? (Opinion)

The first bulletin was from High Country News.

The Governors of Idaho and Wyoming aren’t ruling out a grizzly hunting season

It’s a left-leaning publication with in-depth reporting about life in our region, but from a more liberal perspective.

I saw it on my smartphone that a lot of people are unhappy the Yellowstone Grizzly is no longer a protected species. The Governors of Idaho and Wyoming aren’t ruling out a grizzly hunting season. Some interesting perspectives on Top Story below.

By the way, the people who abhor killing furry creatures are fine with abortion and some recommend violence against our President. Strange and illogical people, these liberals!