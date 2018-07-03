UPDATE: Lanes Reopen After Deadly Crash Blocks Traffic Near Eden

UPDATE: 4:45 p.m.: Police say all lanes of traffic have reopened on Interstate 84 after a deadly crash Tuesday morning near Eden blocked traffic for about six hours.

UPDATE, 3:40 p.m.: One person has died in a head-on collision Tuesday morning on Interstate 84 near Eden.

Idaho State Police are still investigating the crash, but say two semis crashed a little after 10:30 a.m. near milepost 187.

David Wetmore, 57, of Irrigon, Ore., was traveling westbound Interstate 84 in a commercial vehicle. Corey McCaslin, 39, of Port Washington, Ohio, was traveling eastbound Interstate 84 in a Peterbilt commercial vehicle. Wetmore crossed over the center line in the construction zone and struck McCaslin's vehicle.

Wetmore was taken by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello,. McCaslin died at the scene of the crash.

Police said around 3:30 p.m. that the westbound and eastbound lanes of the interstate were still blocked. The crash is still under investigation.

Original post