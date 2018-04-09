UPDATE: I-84 Crash Near Bliss Blocks Eastbound Lanes

UPDATE: Idaho State Police say the driver of a military vehicle lost control overturning the rig on the interstate near Bliss yesterday afternoon. Leann Robbins, age 28, of Pocatello, was driving the vehicle east on Interstate 84 when she lost control at around 5:30 p.m. Everyone in the vehicle had a seat belt on and were not taken to the hospital. Part of the interstate was blocked for about three hours. The Gooding County Sheriff's Office assisted ISP.

BLISS, Idaho (KLIX) – Emergency crews have been called to a crash on Interstate 84, just east of Bliss, according to Idaho State Police.

The crash happened eastbound lanes near milepost 145. The right lane of travel was blocked a little before 6 p.m., ISP said.

