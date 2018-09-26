I Don’t Believe Idaho Liberals Like Me

I see a pattern where a candidate could be dodging Idaho media. Or, at least, media she may not view as friendly.

Paulette Jordan’s campaign for Governor a staff member told me the candidate would be pleased to be a guest on my show

After contacting Paulette Jordan’s campaign for Governor a staff member told me the candidate would be pleased to be a guest on my show. I offered some dates and times and explained I would be away on vacation for three days in October.

The campaign then agreed to come on the program one of the days I’m away.

This could appear an oversight, although. The same thing happened several weeks ago to fellow conservative talk show host Neil Larson.

Does the campaign believe our substitutes will pitch softballs? Steve Millington will be filling while I take a few days. I think Jordan would be better off dealing with yours truly. Steve would be a Pitbull!