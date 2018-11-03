I Think You Need to Leave Our Muslim Neighbors Alone

Many of my listeners believe in the rule-of-law. As long as they like a specific law. Admittedly, I have a heart for some civil disobedience.

The thugs repeatedly attacking their neighbor’s houses-of-worship aren’t very good at marketing the American Way.

The takeover of the Malheur Wildlife Refuge harmed nobody. It brought attention to an injustice President Trump remedied. I take issue with vandalism and intimidation.

It’s what happened in Twin Falls Halloween Night. To my recollection this is the third time the Islamic Center has been a target. What the heck are the attacker or attackers thinking? While there have been issues with Muslim refugees and migrants around the world we’ve seen nothing of the like in Idaho.

It’s almost as if someone is trying to instigate trouble. Create the problem, amplify the problem and then provide the solution. Which is to drive these people out-of-town by any means necessary!

The folks from the shallow end of the gene pool responsible should be jailed for a very long time.

Recently, I spent 7 years in a part of the country where in my lifetime Roman Catholic churches were burned. It stopped during the 1980s but bad blood remains between Catholics and Protestants on the Eastern Shore of the Chesapeake.

