Icy Road Conditions Causing Many Wrecks Today, SIRCOMM Says

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Law enforcement and emergency crews are keeping busy today, and the message they’re giving is if you don’t have to go out today, don’t.

Freezing rain has made the roads and highways ice-slick and dangerous for travel.

A SIRCOMM dispatcher told News Radio 1310 that crews have responded to several calls of accidents this morning, including a semi-truck that early this morning blocked the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 west of the U.S. Highway 93/I-84 junction.

“Yes, we’ve had a bunch of calls from all over,” the dispatcher said, “entry roads, highways, in the cities, the interstate. It’s everywhere.”