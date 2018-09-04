ICYMI – Olive Garden Opening Soon In Twin Falls

We first heard that Twin Falls would be getting an Olive Garden restaurant at the beginning of the year. Around June they finally got a building permit and the construction has been going strong, now it actually looks like a building! Though, not enough that you would know it's an Olive Garden.

Luckily there is a sign on the fence near Pole Line to announce that Olive Garden will indeed be 'coming soon'. When exactly? I don't know - but the MV Mall website still has it listed as opening this Fall.

I'm surprised that some people are just hearing about this. When I drove by with my wife on Saturday she seemed very surprised that we were getting a new restaurant. Maybe she is the last one to find out?

Are you excited for breadsticks and pasta!