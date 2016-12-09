IDACORP Wins Edison Electric Institute Award

BOISE, Idaho – IDACORP, an Idaho-based electricity holding company, recently was awarded the Edison Electric Institute Index Award at the 51st EEI Financial Conference in Phoenix.

Idaho Power Senior Vice President Steve Keen, left, President and CEO Darrel Anderson, and EEI President Tom Kuhn. (Photo courtesy of Idaho Power)

Company President and CEO Darrel Anderson accepted the first-place honor for small-cap companies (market capitalization of less than $5 billion).

The Index Award acknowledges shareholder return among all EEI small-cap companies for the five years ending Sept. 30.

IDACORP was the top ranking small-cap company with a total return of 142 percent, and fifth overall when combining the company’s results with large-cap and mid-cap companies.

During his acceptance remarks, Anderson acknowledged employees for the work they do every day to ensure the company’s success and thanked IDACORP investors for their continued interest and support.