Idafornia T-Shirts Draw Bad Blood

I’m beginning to believe if Idahoans had to make a choice they would take Muslim refugees over Californians!

I spotted a story on a website out of San Francisco. You can read it by clicking on this link . An Idaho artist decided to market Idafornia t-shirts. All in good humor. When he posted his design on a buy and sell Facebook page he was shocked by the vitriol exchanged by native Idahoans and California transplants. Within a few hours there were 700 comments and most weren’t friendly.

The shirts are still for sale but if you buy one be prepared for when you wear it outside your home. Maybe you’ll need a flak jacket as well.

I'm thinking of buying the shirts for family members and friends. Some others are trying to cash in on Scott Pentzer's brainstorm. If you would like to place an order this is the Facebook page for Scott Pentzer Custom Artwork .