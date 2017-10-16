Idaho 18 Year-old Killed in Weekend Crash

CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX) An 18-year-old Caldwell woman was killed in a weekend crash that sent two juveniles to the hospital and another adult. Idaho State Police say in a statement that the crash happened Saturday afternoon on Simplot Blvd. and Notus Road at a little before 5 p.m. Joselyn Valenzuela, age 18, of Wilder, was driving a late 90's Mercury Mystique with two juvenile passengers when she make a turn and was hit by a pickup pulling a utility trailer. ISP says she failed to yield to the pickup driven by Kent Granden of Homedale, who had to be taken to the hospital. The juveniles, one of which was not wearing a seat belt, in the car also taken to a Caldwell medical center. Valenzuela died at the scene.