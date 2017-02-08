Idaho 75 to Close Nightly Due to Avalanche Danger

Warming temperatures increase the possibility of a slide, and the possibility of additional snow and rain will further increase the danger. The roadway will be closed from Galena Lodge to Frenchman Creek (milepost 146 to 163) through the night hours to limit the impact to traffic.

Motorists should check 511.idaho.gov for updates on road conditions. The public is advised that an avalanche at any time will close the roadway until crews can clear the snow.