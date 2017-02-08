Idaho 75 to Close Nightly Due to Avalanche Danger
KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX) – A section of Idaho 75 will close nightly this week in the Wood River Valley due to increasing avalanche danger. The first closure happens Wednesday night.
The section of highway over Galena Summit will close each night at 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., according to the Idaho Transportation Department. The closures will take place each night until avalanche danger in the area decreases. According to ITD:
Warming temperatures increase the possibility of a slide, and the possibility of additional snow and rain will further increase the danger. The roadway will be closed from Galena Lodge to Frenchman Creek (milepost 146 to 163) through the night hours to limit the impact to traffic.
Motorists should check 511.idaho.gov for updates on road conditions. The public is advised that an avalanche at any time will close the roadway until crews can clear the snow.
ITD and Idaho State Police advise motorists to slow down and pay attention when driving in work zones. Motorists also should plan ahead when traveling through the area.