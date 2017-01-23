Idaho a Great Place to Retire

Courtesy, Bill Colley.

I’ll offer the bad news first. Apparently Idaho has a terrible quality of life.

The good news is the cost of living in Idaho is relatively low (I can attest and make comparisons to New York State, Vermont and Delaware if you don’t believe me). Access to health care is also fairly good, which I guess debunks some of the breathless warnings from newspaper editors. All told WalletHub suggests Idaho is the 6 th best place in the country for retirees. If you like looking at really big ditches it may also be to your liking! Wyoming is number two and Nevada places number eight. Florida tops the list.