Idaho a Major Player in the Beer Revolution

When I was a kid, one U.S. brewer controlled more than half the domestic market. Then, the craft revolution arrived. At first, it made only a small dent.

Marketers discovered beer drinkers are like wine connoisseurs. People want variety. The big players then rolled out new flavors and recipes, but it didn’t stop the momentum. I was walking through some grocery stores this week when I was struck by the sheer variety of beers. Some I’m not sure sound in any way appealing, although. I emailed some of the pictures to friends and many would like to try the distinct varieties.