Idaho Agriculture Exports Up 12 Percent So Far This Year

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State officials say Idaho's agriculture exports so far this year have increased 12 percent over last year. The Idaho State Department of Agriculture tells the Capital Press that agricultural exports through September totaled $607 million. Officials say Idaho dairy products accounted for 22 percent of Idaho's total export value through September, up 17 percent compared to last year. Canada is the top destination for Idaho agriculture exports, buying $166 million of Idaho farm products during the first nine months of 2017. That's a 10 percent increase over last year. University of Idaho Agricultural Economist Garth Taylor says a weakening dollar has made U.S. products more competitive in the global market. Idaho farm products going to Mexico declined 5 percent to $119 million.