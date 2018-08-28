Idaho Among Hardest Working States

Source: WalletHub

Idahoans are among the hardest working people in the United States (and that also means among the entire world).

A WalletHub survey places Idaho 16th of 50 states.  Alaska is first.  Michigan is 50th.  In fact, the more heavily unionized and industrialized regions of the country are mostly on the slacker end of the list.

WalletHub uses a variety of factors in making its call.  Generally, colder states also rank higher than warmer states.  Texas and Hawaii being exceptions.

