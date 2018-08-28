Idaho Among Hardest Working States

Idahoans are among the hardest working people in the United States (and that also means among the entire world).

A WalletHub survey places Idaho 16 th of 50 states. Alaska is first. Michigan is 50 th . In fact, the more heavily unionized and industrialized regions of the country are mostly on the slacker end of the list.

WalletHub uses a variety of factors in making its call. Generally, colder states also rank higher than warmer states. Texas and Hawaii being exceptions.