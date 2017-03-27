Idaho Among the Best Places to Practice Medicine
Source: WalletHub
A couple of weeks ago I had a conversation with Dr. Jonathan Tripp about Idaho.
He grew up in Pennsylvania and has called varied places such as Michigan and Arizona home. He finds Idaho to be a great place to raise kids and the cost of living is very low compared to some other places he once called home. Now, a new survey by WalletHub places Idaho among the best states to practice medicine. Nationwide only Iowa and Minnesota score higher. Wyoming is 17th and Utah finishes at nineteen. Oregon is 41st!